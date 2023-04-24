In bad news for those looking forward to the upcoming Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day remake from Disney+, George Lopez has dropped out of the production.

Deadline broke the news that Lopez has dropped out of the production — attributing this to a scheduling conflict. He was slotted to play the role of the patriarch of the Garcia family in the film as a “tough biker grandfather.” A replacement has yet to be announced.

Marvin Lemus is set to direct the project based on a script from Matt Lopez.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is based on the 1972 book of the same name and revolves around Alexander who, as the title suggests, has pretty bad luck. The film was recently adapted into a film in 2014 and starred Ed Oxenbould as the titular character, Steve Carrell, and Jennifer Garner as his parents Ben and Kelly Cooper, Dylan Minette as his brother, Anthony. The film grossed a whopping $100 million on a $28 million budget and was a success for Disney.

Nearly a decade later, it seems fitting to attempt to remake it. Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, and Thom Nemer fill out the cast as the Garcia family and filming is currently underway in New Mexico. A replacement for Lopez will be needed ASAP.

George Lopez has been doing a variety of projects as of late, but his current project is a starring role in Lopez vs. Lopez for Peacock. He will also soon be seen in the upcoming DC film, Blue Beetle.