The good news for Georgia Bulldogs' football fans is that their team is still undefeated. That means this year's team is on a good pace to three-peat as national champions. But it's only three games, with a lot of the season left to go. Georgia, however, did pass its biggest test so far of the young season against SEC East rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks, this past Saturday, after the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. With the 24-14 victory, does Georgia, who probably still has the most talented roster in the country from top to bottom, still have concerns? The simple answer is yes.

2. First-half woes for Georgia football

Going into halftime against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs' football team was down 14-3, which no doubt had some fans in red and black scratching their heads. This was the same Gamecocks' football team that was overrun by the North Carolina Tar Heels team from the ACC in the first week, so there's no way the two-time national champions should be struggling, right? Well, that's exactly what happened.

After the Bulldogs' initial drive of the game that went 15 plays for 62 yards, resulting in only a field goal, they virtually did nothing else for that half. In fact, another 13-play drive late in the second quarter resulted in a missed field goal. The offense is most likely still working out the kinks this year given that they have acclimated to new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and new starting quarterback Carson Beck, even though both were on last year's team.

Could this be something to watch out for, though? Georgia looked flat in that first half, but then came out firing in the second half on their first drive, scoring 21 unanswered to seal the game. It's at least reassuring that they came alive in the second half, but what was missing in the first? I wouldn't say this is a major concern but it's definitely something to look out for as the season progresses.

1. Lesser competition for Georgia football

South Carolina is the best team this year's Georgia football team has faced thus far, which isn't necessarily saying much. Perhaps we haven't necessarily seen the best this team has to offer simply because they don't need to give their best effort. Georgia's talent is superseding everyone else that is lesser competition. And believe it or not, that should be worrisome.

As has already been seen, a lot of players on this Georgia football team feel they are indestructible now after the program has won back-to-back national championships. Multiple players and even staff have been charged with speeding and reckless driving over the past year. That could be just a byproduct of overwhelming success. Will that sort of thing translate to the football field eventually? Or perhaps, sneakishly, has it already?

Smart has done an unbelievable job of making his team believe that no one else believes in them. He somehow got them to believe last season that everyone had them winning under 10 games, which was ludicrous. But what will he have to do to convince them that no one believes in them now after not one but two national titles? Again, what should be concerning in all this now is the level of competition that Georgia has to face this season. Their three wins right now are over UT-Martin (an FCS school), Ball State (a Group of Five school), and South Carolina. They'll next face UAB, another Group of Five school before SEC play begins with Auburn, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, who won a combined 16 games last season.

Again, Georgia football has one of the more talented rosters in the entire country, but playing lesser competition through their schedule could be concerning later in the year, or even early on should the Bulldogs take teams for granted.