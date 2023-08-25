Carson Beck will be the new starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs football team this season. Beck, a redshirt junior from Jacksonville, FL, will have the unenviable task of taking over for two-time national champion Stetson Bennett. Even if Bennett wasn't the most gifted of talents, he was a proven winner at Georgia. Beck, who has been biding his time the past couple of seasons, will now look to do the near-impossible and lead Georgia back to the College Football Playoff and win a third national title for the program. With that being said, let's delve into some bold predictions for Georgia's new quarterback this season.

4. Carson Beck will throw for 3,000 yards

Carson isn't the same type of quarterback as Bennett, so don't expect him to take off and run as often. Although he is said to be quicker than he looks, that just won't be Beck's strong suit as the man behind center at Georgia now. Here's how 247Sports describes him:

“Classic pro-style quarterback build with a fairly filled-out frame. Tall, in-the-pocket passer with the ability to spray the football all over the field. Solid mechanics and above-average arm strength with better accuracy. An anticipatory thrower with the ability to change speeds, play off-platform, and manipulate arm angles.”

Beck will have a tremendous offensive line in front of him, which should give him time in the pocket to make his reads down the field. With talented skill players on the outside, Beck could throw for 3,000 yards or more in his first season as quarterback for this year's Bulldogs football team.

3. Carson Beck will throw double-digit interceptions

Although he may be a redshirt junior, Beck has little playing time under his belt at Georgia. Beck has played in 11 games, where he's gone 36-for-58 with 486 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Beck will also be taking on new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after Todd Monken left for the Baltimore Ravens. Also, if the running back situation doesn't get healthy for the Bulldogs, that means Beck will have to throw downfield more often, which could lead to some errant throws.

2. Carson Beck will not play well at Tennessee

When the Tennessee Volunteers came to Athens last season to face the Bulldogs, the buzz going around was that Sanford Stadium couldn't get as loud as Neyland Stadium on a Saturday in the fall. Well, Bulldogs' fans showed up and showed out, making it one of the loudest, largest crowds in Georgia history, where the Bulldogs gave the Volunteers their first loss of the season. This season, the Bulldogs will have to visit Neyland Stadium, where it will likely be in front of a raucous crowd of more than a 100,000 Volunteers fans. This will be the first significant test for Beck, and one I'm not sure he's quite ready for. It will be overwhelmingly loud. Even if the Bulldogs do manage to win the game, I don't expect Beck to play well, maybe throwing a few interceptions.

1. Carson Beck will not be up for the Heisman

Right now, Beck has +2000 odds to win the Heisman, according to FanDuel. But one analyst thinks he could be one of the front-runners for the trophy. In his ESPN college football picks and predictions for 2023, Mark Schlabach predicted that Beck would be a Heisman finalist.

“Beck attempted only 35 passes as a backup last season, and he has the unenviable task of replacing Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships,” Schlabach wrote. “While Beck lacks Bennett's mobility, he does have a stronger arm. He's also going to benefit from something Bennett didn't have: a deep and talented receiver corps. Mississippi State Bulldogs transfer Rara Thomas and Missouri Tigers transfer Dominic Lovett give Beck two more options to go with Ladd McConkey, Bowers, and others.”

Personally, I can't see Beck coming out of the gate in his first season and becoming a Heisman finalist. But stranger things have happened in college football. However, I can't see it happening this season.