The Georgia Bulldogs' Week 3 opponent will be SEC East rival the South Carolina Gamecocks. After facing two lesser-talented teams in their first two weeks in UT-Martin and Ball State, the Bulldogs' football team will have to play host to South Carolina football. This will be the first true test for the Bulldogs, who have probably one of the easiest schedules in college football this season, in comparison to their talented roster that's won two straight national championships.

As of right now, the Bulldogs, the number one team in the country, only have two AP-ranked opponents left on the remaining schedule in Ole Miss and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks in mid-November. Their Week 3 opponent, South Carolina, never received the luxury of being ranked — especially after their 31-17 loss to North Carolina in Week 1. The Gamecocks' football team, however, is 1-1 now after defeating the FCS school Furman 47-21 last weekend. Both teams are likely to be challenged more this upcoming Saturday.

Georgia football has dominated the college football world for the past two seasons, while South Carolina has been up and down. They had a strong finish late last season where they beat the likes of both Tennessee and Clemson, finishing their year at 8-5. However, a lopsided loss to North Carolina in Week 1 has most considering if this year's team is any better. That's probably why the Bulldogs are a 27.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel. While they have yet to truly prove anything this season as well, beating up on lesser opponents, their recent track record speaks for itself. Now, let's get into Bulldogs' football Week 3 predictions.

4. Georgia Football still won't have a 100-yard rusher

Going into this season, one of the weaknesses coming out from the Bulldogs' football camp was that they were struggling to find where their running game was going to come from. Yes, even as talented as Georgia is all around, they have weaknesses. Granted, some of that was through injury and other issues, but still, it's been a concern for head coach Kirby Smart and staff.

Through two games, the Bulldogs have yet to have anyone rush for over 100 yards. Roderick Robinson II and Kendall Milton have been carrying the bulk of the load, totaling 30 carries for 159 yards combined. Whether you want to blame that on the competition and the need to keep starters in to gain high yardage is a valuable argument, but the receiving corps hasn't been shorted of yardage.

Against North Carolina, the Gamecocks allowed a total of 168 yards on the ground, with 103 of that coming from British Brooks, who averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Again, with lesser competition, the Bulldogs have more than likely been attempting to find out what they have at the running back position, where up to eight guys have carried the rock, including quarterback Carson Beck on a few carries a game. Georgia still struggles to establish a running game the way they would like, which could be a theme all season long.

3. Carson Beck throws at least one interception

In South Carolina's two games this season, they created five turnovers, with three of those being interceptions. Carson Beck has already thrown one interception this season against Ball State. Perhaps that was merely him working out the kinks, learning the starting job. Nonetheless, the Gamecocks will most likely be looking to create an aggressive approach against Beck, looking to throw him and his receivers off. We are still learning what kind of quarterback he can be for the Bulldogs, where this will be his biggest test to date, against no less an SEC East rival. The Gamecocks will want to quiet the Sanford Stadium crowd, and they'll do that by picking Beck off at least once.

2. The Bulldogs' defense will sack Spencer Rattler at least three times

So far, the Bulldogs football team only has one sack, credited to Mykel Williams, in two games. That's somewhat concerning. Hopefully, they should fix that against the Gamecocks' football squad who has a terrible offensive line. Against North Carolina, the Gamecocks allowed Rattler to get sacked nine times. The Bulldogs have a much more powerful defensive front, on paper at least, than the Tar Heels. If they can't get to Rattler at least three times, this should be cause for concern the rest of the season.

1. Georgia Football wins but keeps it closer longer than most would like

Georgia is the number one team in the country because they won the last two national championships and have been one of the best recruiting teams in the country. On the field presently, they've done nothing necessarily to garner their current ranking, mainly because they've played no one of worth yet. South Carolina may not be that much of a bigger test but at least there's SEC talent to contend against. I believe we'll start to see some of Georgia's flaws in this game, like their lack of a running game, offensive line issues, and Beck's trials learning how to be the starting quarterback. Turnovers could play an issue in this game, where it keeps the game close. It might feel like one of those games where Georgia is dominating but never truly pulls away until very late in the game.