The Georgia football team has been in the headlines for the majority of the offseason after a number of arrests were made under various circumstances. Now-NFL players Jalen Carter and Stetson Bennett were each involved in arrests. The tragic death of Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy has prompted a lawsuit, and Kirby Smart has insisted that isn't the true culture after the back-to-back national champions have drawn some unfortunate attention.

Now, after the first week of the college football season, Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones (and a former player) has been arrested for reckless driving and speeding charges, as first reported by Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

‘Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night by Athens-Clarke County police for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond. Maximum limits typically means more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. A police report was not immediately available.'

Jones was a former Bulldogs linebacker who played briefly in the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones has been on the Georgia staff since 2016 and is a player connection coordinator.

After the arrest, Smart issued a statement and mentioned there would be discipline, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

“There'll be internal discipline. It's a personnel matter, and I can't really comment any more on it.”

With Jarvis Jones' arrest, the Georgia football program now has more than a dozen players and personnel who have been arrested for moving violations in the year of 2023 alone.