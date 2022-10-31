Georgia football: 2 reasons Bulldogs will win SEC East over Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2022 season full of expectations. Last season, the team won its first national title since 1980 after defeating SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Because of that, not only does the Georgia football program has the pressure in the conference but also at a national level.

Despite being undefeated at 8-0 and No. 1 in the rankings, things are not as easy as they seem. The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers are one of the biggest surprises of the year. They are also 8-0, but they had some impactful moments. The Volunteers won five games against ranked teams, including a thrilling 52-49 victory over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee this upcoming weekend could make or break each other’s seasons. It should be one of the most anticipated and best games of the year, which should attract many eyes.

With that said, we look at two reasons Georgia football will win the SEC East over Tennessee.

2. Georgia football has elite defense

Something that sets the Volunteers apart from the competition is their offense. Tennessee has the No. 1 offense in the nation with 553 yards per game and 52 total touchdowns, led by breakout quarterback Hendon Hooker. Those numbers alone make a strong case for the Volunteers to win the conference and even earn a bid to the CFP.

On the other hand, one of the areas that played a crucial role in the Bulldogs’ championship run in 2021 was their defense. However, success came with a price. Georgia lost eight defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the first pick defensive end Travon Walker.

While the unit suffered major setbacks, the Bulldogs seem to have kept a high level of play. In 2022, Georgia has the fourth-best defense in the country, allowing just 262.6 yards per game. Also, the team has allowed only seven total touchdowns across eight games. Furthermore, the Bulldogs have five games where opponents scored no more than 10 points, including two shutouts against Samford (FCS) and Vanderbilt.

It will an offense-defense battle, but the defensive side of the Bulldogs could be an X-factor down the line.

1. Experience and identity matter

At the end of the day, the experience could be what makes Georgia the favorite instead of Tennessee.

Since hiring Kirby Smart in 2016, the Bulldogs have made it to the SEC Championship Game four times. Additionally, they won the conference twice, plus the national title last season. During the same period, Tennessee had only two winning seasons. Also, head coach Josh Heupel is just in his second season in Knoxville, which could make a difference as he is still relatively new to big games.

Most of Georgia’s key players were part of the roster in 2021. Stetson Bennett is now an experienced quarterback with CFP baggage. The team’s leading rusher Kenny McIntosh is a senior that has been part of the core for most of Smart’s tenure in Athens.

With the Bulldogs maintaining an identity as opposed to the Volunteers finding theirs this season, it could affect how their respective campaigns unfold. Georgia players are familiar with the big stage and are likely to stay composed for contests such as the one this upcoming Saturday. Tennessee players are certainly making a strong case, but their surprising season requires big mental control for the last few weeks, something they are not used to.

All things considered, the recent history of each team could be what decides this SEC East battle. If that is the case, the Bulldogs should return to the conference championship game once again.