Georgia football won its first national title in 41 seasons last year. The Bulldogs are far from satisfied, though. Georgia football hopes to build on that success and win back-to-back in 2022.

The Bulldogs look to be in top form as head coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season at the helm.

Undoubtedly, Georgia just had a season to remember. The Dawgs put an end to all 1980s jokes moving forward. They reached the zenith of college football for the first time in 41 years thanks to an all-time outstanding defense. Naturally, Smart is aware that his squad would have to fight off complacency soon after winning the national title.

Here are three bold predictions for Georgia football as the Bulldogs prepare to defend their national championship.

For the first time since 1981, Georgia will open a football season as the defending national champion. Story by @mason_wittner https://t.co/sFIAvEBrSv — 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 (@CovNewsSports) August 13, 2022

Georgia Football 2022 Predictions

3. Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter will rule

Georgia probably won’t have 15 players selected in the NFL draft again, but the Dawgs should still have the same number of unanimous First Team All-Americans as last year. One-fifth of the 2021 unanimous picks were composed of Bulldogs Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, who will be teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles this year. Jalen Carter on the defensive line and Brock Bowers the tight end should follow suit in 2023.

Carter will be eligible for the draft. Going into his junior year, he is expected to be a top-five NFL Draft candidate. He was regarded as the most talented member of the legendary defensive front seven from the previous season. Bowers is entering his true sophomore season, and he will play for the finest team in college football as its best player.

We may see more superstars come to the fore for Georgia in 2022, but Bowers and Carter are certainly at the frontline.

2. This team belongs to Stetson Bennett IV

Although some members of Dawg Nation will become enraged and throw bones, the truth is this is Stetson Bennett’s squad. Bennett has total command of Monken’s offense, even if he might never top those high points from the Orange Bowl and the national title. There won’t be anyone challenging Bennett for the starting position this season, too.

UGA QB Stetson Bennett on cover of SI pic.twitter.com/Lq943FQgRH — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 18, 2022

In most cases, Bennett should deliver. Georgia’s supporting cast will likely play a ton in 2022 because the Bulldogs will routinely dominate their opponents. That’s how good the entire team is, and it’s also how good Bennett makes the offense.

After this season, expect Bennett to contend for a spot on the All-SEC team and win the Burlsworth. He may also have some higher stock for the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Georgia football will not go back-to-back

This is really simple, though Bulldogs fans surely won’t like it.

For the foreseeable future, Georgia might possibly win 10-to-12 regular-season games. That’s on an annual basis, mind you. At the very least, the Bulldogs should make it to a New Year’s Six bowl. Having said that, this particular 2022 team must get to the playoffs. Anything less would be catastrophic.

The good news is that Georgia should have enough skill this fall to either win the SEC or be accepted as an at-large candidate. As things stand, there is no team that’s a “lock” for an SEC team to enter the playoffs outside of Ohio State.

What might hold the Bulldogs back this season, though, is that they may not have enough to keep in step with both Alabama and Ohio State this year. As good as Georgia’s offense is, both of those teams just have much more potent offense for the 2022 season.

Georgia could get to the playoffs, but Bulldogs fans should not plan on a back-to-back championship.