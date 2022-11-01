Crazy Hendon Hooker-CJ Stroud stat suggests wild Heisman finish is looming

Ohio State football and Tennessee football are both undefeated, much in part to their quarterbacks. CJ Stroud and Hendon Hooker are both balling out in a big way and look to be the frontrunners for the Heisman, even in front of 2021 winner Bryce Young from Alabama.

This stat in particular proves just how special Stroud and Hooker truly are and also gives us a glimpse into their future come the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

Via David Ubben:

“Hendon Hooker and CJ Stroud both average 10.7 yards per pass attempt.

Since 2011, only six Power 5 QBs have averaged equal or more. All six were first-round picks and three went in the top two picks. Three of them won Heismans.”

Can you say, superstars? Not only are these two destined to go in the first round of the draft, but based on history, they could be 1-2 in Heisman voting. If you look closely at that statistic, it’s beyond impressive.

Hooker has thrown for over 2,300 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s also completed 71.2% of his passes, one of the best clips in the nation. As for Stroud, his numbers are almost identical. 2,377 passing yards, 71.3% completion, 29 touchdowns, and only four picks. Both are averaging 10.7 yards per throw, as noted.

CFB fans can only hope we’ll see the Buckeyes and Volunteers meet in the CFP playoff because it will truly be an absolute shootout between Hendon Hooker and CJ Stroud. If you want entertainment, this will be it. It won’t be long until these two are making their mark in the NFL, too.