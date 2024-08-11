The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for another college football season where they expect to win the SEC Championship and compete for the national championship. The Bulldogs were national champions two years ago and fell just short last season.

Kirby Smart’s squad is eager to get back to the big game and win it all, but Georgia is dealing with significant roster turnover. This is particularly noticeable in the passing game, where the team’s two best weapons left for the NFL.

With that being said, Georgia’s x-factor player is a talented wide receiver who will need to step up and keep things running smoothly through the air. Let’s look at the state of Georgia’s roster and why one receiver will make such a difference.

State of the Georgia football team

Quarterback Carson Beck returned for another season, but the Bulldogs lost their two best pass catchers along with several talented defensive players. The defense has incredible depth and should be able to weather the storm, but they might take a slight step back in the worst-case scenario.

The offense, however, will need somebody to differentiate themselves as the go-to playmaker in the passing game.

Also, if the defense does take a small step back, the offense will need to step up and do a little more. That makes it even more imperative for a star playmaker to emerge in the early part of the season and gain the trust of Beck.

Several Georgia football pass catchers left for the NFL

Last year, Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers were Beck’s two primary targets in the passing game. Unfortunately, for Beck and George’s offense, McConkey and Bowers both elected to leave college for the riches of the NFL. While these were certainly understandable decisions from a personal standpoint, Georgia is nonetheless stuck with the tall task of replacing two elite offensive players.

Beck will also face the unique challenge with regard to succeeding with new pass catchers. He has never been in the elite tier of quarterbacks. He’s always been the above-average guy who finds a way to get the job done, but he’s never been considered a superstar.

Beck is somebody who has always known his own strengths and limitations and relied on the guys around him. For better or for worse, he’s been a game manager in every sense of the term. To his credit, Beck has embraced that role, even though it could hamper his personal success in the future. He’s put the team before himself and cares more about Georgia’s success than his own individual success.

Throughout his career, Beck has done a great job of controlling the ball and not trying to do too much. This means getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers where they can make things happen.

He’s excelled in this role, but losing two of his best playmakers will definitely hurt. This is why it’s vital for another pass catcher to step up into the void and fill the gaping hole left behind with the departures of McConkey and Bowers.

Dillon Bell’s versatility will be invaluable

The saving grace for the Bulldogs is that they have several players with the talent to step up into the openings left by McConkey and Bowers. Dillon Bell is one of these talented receivers, and he’ll be expected to shoulder a heavy load for the team offensively.

Bell is incredibly talented, but his best trait might be his versatility. He can line up anywhere on the field and he has a lethal combination of speed, shiftyness, and elite footwork.

He can beat defenders deep or stem off his routes with precision and break away from his defender to present an open target for his quarterback.

Bell will give Carson Beck a go-to target in any scenario

Because of his versatility, Beck will benefit his quarterback in any situation. Does the team just need to get two or three yards for the first down? You can throw a quick slant or screen pass to Bell, or even have him get the ball off of action in the backfield such as a jet sweep or misdirection handoff. He has a nose for the first down marker and the physicality to beat one or multiple defenders.

Facing a third or fourth down and long situation, and need a big play to keep the drive alive? Bell has the speed to take the top off the defense with ease. He also has strong hands and is physical at the catch point, making him a prime candidate to win jump balls. Bell has a great understanding of how to leverage his body against the defender to put himself in a favorable position to win a rep. This lets him turn 50-50 passes into 70-30 passes with consistency. He can be a great bail-out weapon for his quarterback, which is especially important when somebody like Beck is under center.

Bell fits the go-to receiver archetype Georgia football will need to continue its dominance. This makes him the x-factor for Smart’s team this season.