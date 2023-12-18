The Georgia Bulldogs won't have a quarterback problem to solve in 2024

Though they still have a high-profile New Years Six matchup with the undefeated Florida State Seminoles coming up in the Orange Bowl, this season will go down as a disappointment for the Georgia football team. Hey, if you win back to back National Championships and then fall short in your quest for the first three-peat in nearly 100 years, no matter what else you did, the season is going to feel like a letdown. But what's not a letdown for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs is the recently announced return of starting quarterback Carson Beck, who is opting to come back to Georgia for one more season instead of entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!” –@carsonbeck01 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/O3Mm7OXmZg — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 18, 2023

With one game still remaining in Georgia's season, the aforementioned Orange Bowl in Miami, Carson Beck has currently accumulated 3,738 passing yards, 26 total touchdowns, 6 interceptions… which are comparable numbers to former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, who had 4,128 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season in two more games than Beck has played this year. To make a long story short, Georgia didn't fail to make the College Football Playoff because of a drastic dip from Stetson Bennett to Carson Beck. Beck played well enough all season long for Georgia to contend for their third consecutive National Title, and his return to Athens is a huge development for a Bulldogs team that will have Championship or Bust expectations every year for the foreseeable future.

Whether or not Beck is the guy who can deliver remains to be seen, but until Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, you didn't hear too much about Beck being ill-equipped to be a championship caliber quarterback. If Georgia's defense can get back to where they were during their back-to-back title seasons, the Bulldogs have as good of a chance as anyone to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff next year.