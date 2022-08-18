With the 2022 college football season around the corner, many eyes are on the reigning national champions Georgia Bulldogs. Last year, they defeated Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 and took home the CFP trophy.

However, things could be very different for the Bulldogs in 2022. The team lost a number of players to the draft, including five first-round players with Travon Walker going No. 1. In total, Georgia had 15 players selected, a record for any school in the seven-round draft era.

Because of that, many players will have to step up so Georgia can remain competitive and have another title run. Names like defensive tackle Jalen Carter and quarterback Stetson Bennett might come to mind, but there are other Bulldogs who could be essential to the team’s success in 2022.

Here is one player who could be Georgia’s X-factor in the 2022 college football season.

Georgia’s biggest X-factor in 2022 college football season

DB Christopher Smith

Georgia lost a ton of talent on defense. The school lost the previously mentioned Walker, which hurts the defensive line. However, the secondary lost two important players.

Strong safety Lewis Cine was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, while cornerback Derion Kendrick went to the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round. Both received All-SEC honors, with the latter also being named the Orange Bowl Most Valuable Player after the Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 34-11.

Without them, Georgia football has big shoes to fill. However, one senior should be ready to take the secondary over. Safety Christopher Smith is returning for his fifth year with the team and is already gaining some attention. He is on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate defensive back. He is also a preseason All-SEC Second-Team member.

Last year, Smith had 35 total tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two quarterback pressures. He also played every single defensive snap for the team in three important matchups versus Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama.

In the season opener against the then-No. 3 Clemson Tigers, the safety had a big interception for a 74-yard touchdown.

Starting saftey [Christopher Smith] has announced he's returning for another year. This is huge news for the Dawgs.. pic.twitter.com/wvGvJqGelQ — GaBulldogsFB (@GABulldogsFB) January 14, 2022

In the CFP Championship Game, Smith had a career-best seven tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback pressure. He also had two key highlights in the game: an interception in the third quarter and a block to assist Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard pick-6.

Watch what happens after Ringo picks it off. Poole makes a key block, then Channing Tindall, next Christopher Smith clears the way, and finally Dan Jackson basically puts his life on the line. What a special group. https://t.co/EJZqULFU7Q — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) January 11, 2022

ESPN recently named Smith the 62nd-best player in the nation on its Top 100 list for 2022, behind other Bulldogs such as Carter, Ringo and Bennett.

Another reason why Smith will be very important for Georgia is his experience. Entering his final year, the defensive back has started 16 games, all of them coming in the past two years. In an offseason where the secondary unit had game-changing losses, having a veteran player like Smith could not only help the Bulldogs on the field, but also mentor the young additions who will eventually take over in 2023.

Head coach Kirby Smart said via DawgsNation that Smith has done a great job leading the group and the team is fortunate to have him back. Smith himself said he leads by example, so the youngsters will see a lot of energy.

With a veteran like Christopher Smith on the field, Smart and the Bulldogs should be relieved that despite key departures, not all is lost in Georgia’s secondary.