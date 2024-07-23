There had been some rumblings about Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck and Miami women's basketball guard Hanna Cavinder dating, and a recent Instagram post confirmed it. Beck posted a photo of the two holding hands while walking down the road. Cavinder commented on the post as well, and the two of them were in a TikTok together recently, too. Beck and Cavinder are showing it off on social media, so it looks like the rumblings were true.

A similar couple to these two athletes is Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and LSU gymnast Olivia ‘Livvy' Dunne. Skenes played his college baseball at LSU, and the two of them have been dating for awhile now. Skenes is now one of the best pitchers in the MLB and he was the starting pitcher for the National League in last week's All-Star game.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder are two superb athletes as well, and because of that, people are drawing a lot of similarities between the two relationships.

Carson Beck is getting ready for another Georgia football season

Carson Beck has new relationship to focus on, but more importantly, the Georgia football season is right around the corner, and Beck is expected to be one of the best players in the country. He currently has the second best odds in the country to win the Heisman Trophy at +750. Only Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+700) has better odds.

Georgia as a whole is expected to have a big season as well. The Bulldogs narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff last season after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, but they are the favorite to win the conference this year, and they are also the favorite to win the national title.

This is going to be a big season for Carson Beck and Georgia, and we will likely see his new girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, attending some Bulldogs football games.