Brock Bowers’ wild, 75-yard Georgia football touchdown leaves Twitter speechless

Brock Bowers didn’t wait long to leave his mark on Georgia’s College Football Week 4 showdown against Kent State. Bowers, a tight end, took a carry on the second play of the game and broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown, shocking the Twitter world in the process. Here are some of the best reactions to Bowers’ touchdown.

Brock Bowers is a 99 everything created player in NCAA Football 14 pic.twitter.com/ZEgG5g8NAr — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 24, 2022

Ahhh, yes. Everyone has done that one. Create a player with 99 attributes in every possible metric. Except the scary part is, Brock Bowers actually does look like his video game sliders have been turned all the way up, given the kinds of plays he’s been making for Georgia football.

Second play of the game. Brock Bowers is insane pic.twitter.com/kW66Btp7Yd — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

My lord Brock Bowers 🔥🔥🔥 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 24, 2022

That breakaway speed. It had some people thinking. Is Brock Bowers human?

Just let Brock Bowers play whatever he wanna play. He’s a cyborg. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) September 24, 2022

The Georgia football tight end doesn’t appear to be. This Twitter user might be right. He is, in fact, a cyborg. But in all seriousness, it did have people thinking big things about Bowers’ 2022 season- and beyond.

Should Brock Bowers be getting more Heisman buzz? Georgia tight end scores 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game!

pic.twitter.com/TnRCOg6blw — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) September 24, 2022

Why couldn’t Bowers win the Heisman? Entering Week 4 of the College Football season, the Bulldogs pass-catcher had hauled in 10 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

His Georgia football highlight reel has included a long, 78-yard receiving touchdown last week, this week’s monster run and another touchdown, which he ran in for the Bulldogs in the first half of their game vs. Kent State. He might have some Heisman competition from his own teammate, quarterback Stetson Bennett.

But it’s not just the Heisman people are talking about.

Brock Bowers is the only college tight end I’ve ever seen for which you could build an NFL offense around. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) September 24, 2022

It’s the NFL. And Brock Bowers is doing wonders for his NFL Draft stock with these kinds of performances.