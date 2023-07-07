The Georgia football program continues to stack up victories on the recruiting trail, as Kirby Smart and company added to their no. 1 2024 class with a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

The Bulldogs, who have won back-to-back national championships, have added to that success on the field with a stellar 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked first by On3 Sports. The class, along with Jonah-Ajonye, includes 15 4-star recruits and two 5-stars.

The 6-foot-4 defender had taken official visits to Georgia and Oklahoma football in June, but it was the ‘Dawgs who edged out the Sooners. Here's why, according to Jonah-Ajonye himself, who revealed why he made the decision to ESPN.

“I think I'd fit in better than I would at Oklahoma because [I'm] primarily going to play end because their interior guys are huge — 310-plus. Talked to Smart about it, and he wants me at a cool 275, 280 — the perfect way to sit on my frame. And I agreed. So I'd mostly play end, and then on some certain packages, I'd get moved down to tackle. Their playbook [was] not really that hard to learn. I learned it in a couple of hours. I know the whole thing.”

From a football perspective, Jonah-Ajonye feels he's a perfect fit for Georgia, which will allow him to play a more versatile role than Oklahoma would have.

But he also cited his relationships with other members of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, such as budding star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

He had also hit it off immediately with Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, saying he “didn't want to leave” during his visit.

It sounds like the Bulldogs not only landed an impact player, but an impactful person off the field as well.