Coming off of two straight National Championships, Georgia football is looking for a three-peat. But as they prepare to take the field this season, Georgia made sure their offensive line is secure for years to come.

The Bulldogs earned a commitment from 2024 interior offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun, via Hayes Fawcett of on3. Calhoun chose Georgia over other national powerhouses such as Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

With how much success the Bulldogs have had, Calhoun had plenty of reasons to pick Georgia. However, above all else, Calhoun said his relationship with the coaches and to the program was key.

“The relationships that I have with the players and coaches also the development,” Calhoun said on why he picked Georgia. “My relationship with the coaching staff is great. The coaches that I'm really close with are coach Searels, coach Bobo and coach McGee.”

Alongside his four-star rating, Calhoun ranked as the 116th-best recruiting in the entire 2024 class, via on3. The Bulldogs landed the 17th best player in their home state of Georgia and the seventh-best offensive lineman in the class. All in all, Calhoun is a prospect who has high potential entering his tenure with Georgia.

For Kirby Smart and company, landing Daniel Calhoun is a major recruiting win. There is a reason Georgia has been on top the last couple of years. Earning commitments over other top programs makes sure the Bulldogs' talent pool stays rich. Calhoun will be the latest prospect to enter the system. When he leaves, he is hoping to help Georgia win yet another National Championship.