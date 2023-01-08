By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU.

The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over the Horned Frogs (13-1), and they come into the title game with a perfect 14-0 record. However, the pass defense has given up significant yards against opponents like LSU and Ohio State, and that could be the area TCU attacks in the title game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Kirby is now the standard,” Herbstreit said Saturday at the event’s media day. “I think it’s pretty clear if you are being objective and fair, with the job they do in recruiting every year, and most importantly, the job they do in developing the players, and the staff that he has.”

Beating the Horned Frogs appears to be a major challenge for the Bulldogs, despite their favorite status. TCU quarterback Max Duggan has proven to be a formidable playmaker this season. He has completed 253 of 397 attempts for 3,546 yards with 32 touchdown passes and 6 interception. Duggan has also shown he can run with the ball, gaining 461 yards and rushing for 8 touchdowns.

Duggan’s big play ability, along with TCU receivers Quentin Johnston and Taye Barber, could be issues for the Georgia defense.

“The thing that concerns me for Georgia is that in back-to-back games for that secondary, they’ve given up a lot of big plays through the air,” Herbstreit said. “Now, they’ve gone up against some really good quarterbacks, and Georgia was up 35-7 and LSU was just slinging it. But still, you’ve got to make plays as a secondary.”