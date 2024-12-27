Georgia football just got hit with a disappointing injury update during a practice for the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs are set to take on a surging and confident Notre Dame Fighting Irish team. Unfortunately for head coach Kirby Smart's program, Georgia will be shorthanded going into the matchup. Quarterback Carson Beck is out for the season with a UCL surgery and is being replaced by backup Gunner Stockton. And now the Bulldogs will be without running back Roderick Robinson.

According to Georgia football journalist for Sports Illustrated, Brooks Austin, the Bulldogs RB suffered a lower-body injury during practice on Thursday. Robinson had recently returned to action, having been out for most of the season with turf toe. The sophomore caught two passes for 34 yards in the Bulldogs' thrilling victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia football is up against the odds to win its fifth national title

To win their third national title in four years, the Bulldogs must beat three elite teams, including the No. 5 Fighting Irish and then the winner of No. 9 Boise State and No. 4 Penn State in the Sugar Bowl to get to the final. That will be extremely difficult as the twelve-team College Football Playoff and transfer portal is increasing parity within the sport. This new era makes it harder for a modern-day dynasty like Georgia's to exist. The Bulldogs, however, are remaining resilient in the face of this injury adversity.

Georiga was down 6-3 when Carson Beck got hurt. Gunner Stockton, a sophomore who had seen limited action in two games this season, rallied the team to claim the No. 2 overall seed in the playoff. The game was just one of Georgia's many tough tests this year. The Bulldogs have had the hardest strength of schedule in the country, which has included trips to Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas, as well as games against Clemson and Tennessee. If any team can handle this kind of adversity in 2024, it is Kirby Smart's program.

The feature tailback for the Bulldogs will be junior Trevor Etienne. The Florida transfer just returned from a rib injury that kept him out for most of November. Etienne had 122 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC Championship game, which is an excellent sign because, without Carson Beck out, Georgia's ground game is as crucial as ever.

Throughout Kirby Smart's tenure, the Bulldogs have prided themselves on winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. If that trend continues, Georgia can still win this playoff. Should that happen in Atlanta, it will mark one of the most remarkable coaching jobs from Kirby Smart and his entire staff in college football history.