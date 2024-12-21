No. 7 Notre Dame football earned a victory in the first round of the College Football Playoff against No. 10 Indiana to move on to face Georgia for the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Head coach Marcus Freeman emphasized complacency after the statement postseason win, and how the Fighting Irish plan to avoid it, via ESPN.

“I'll have to say, do as I say, not as I do,” Freeman said after the game. “I'm a guy that's probably going back to my office here in a minute and watch this game to see what we have to clean up. But I do want our players to enjoy this thing, and don't start thinking about Georgia. That's going to be stressful enough as we move forward to them, but enjoy this first victory. We're the first ever win in a playoff game in Notre Dame stadium. Not many times in your life are you ever a first. So enjoy this victory, enjoy tonight, take off tomorrow and we will get back to work on Sunday.”

Notre Dame took control from the start against the Hoosiers on Friday night, and they are now just two more wins away from playing for a national championship.

Notre Dame football is built for the Georgia matchup

While many pundits believed that the Notre Dame would be threatened by the 11-2 Indiana squad, the result showed otherwise. The Fighting Irish came out blazing against the underdog. Running back Jeremiyah Love took off for a 98-yard touchdown on their first drive of the game, and it didn't take much time for them to extend the lead to 14-0. They went into halftime up 17-3, holding Indiana's offense in check.

Notre Dame has a ton of steam that they plan to carry into the Georgia clash. The Bulldogs play to a very similar pace and style, so it should be another strong defensive contest.