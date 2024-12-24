The Georgia Bulldogs saw starting quarterback Carson Beck go down in the SEC Championship Game against Texas. While Georgia football was able to win the game, they certainly hoped Beck could return at some point. Unfortunately, a return for the senior quarterback has officially been ruled out.

The Georgia football signal-caller has undergone elbow surgery, as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The surgery was done to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). As a result, Beck will not return to the field this season for Georgia football. The Bulldogs are taking on Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoffs.

The Jacksonville, Florida native had a solid season for the Bulldogs in 2024. He threw for nearly 3500 yards while completing 64% of his passes. Additionally, he threw 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions on the season. Beck had thrown for 56 yards in the SEC Championship Game before leaving with his injury.

Georgia football will turn to Gunner Stockton for their run in the College Football Playoffs. The sophomore Georgia football quarterback has seen limited action during his first two seasons on campus. However, there is a lot of hype around him. And the Bulldogs coaching staff has the utmost confidence in his abilities.

Despite the hype, it's certainly a less-than-ideal situation for Georgia football to be in. Carson Beck was the starting quarterback for this team and had the most experience in this role. But the coaching staff believes that consistent reps can help Stockton prepare for Notre Dame at the Sugar Bowl.

“I do think knowing when you get ready for an opponent like Notre Dame, you need time. … We prepared for some of that prior to that because we knew it would be one of two opponents. But I think the biggest thing is just competition and practice. The situations we put him in. All those things allow him to get better as a quarterback,” Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said, via The Athletic.