The Georgia football program is currently preparing for its Sugar Bowl matchup vs either Indiana or Notre Dame following their thrilling win over Texas in the SEC Championship. Georgia is expected to be without quarterback Carson Beck for at least the first round of the playoffs after he sustained an injury at the end of the first half of that game, and backup Gunner Stockton is likely to get the starting nod in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

While they are busy preparing for what they hope is another championship run, Kirby Smart and company are also having to navigate the transfer portal, with players around the country in search of greener pastures. Recently, more light was shed on how Georgia is looking to add to its quarterback room in this transfer portal cycle.

“Georgia, Indiana, UCLA, and Wisconsin are contenders for Cal transfer QB Fernando Mendoza,” according to Pete Nakos of On 3 Sports.

Mendoza passed for over 3,000 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions for the Golden Bears this year.

A busy time for Georgia football

There's a very realistic chance that Carson Beck has played his last snap in a Georgia uniform, as if he is unable to return to the lineup this season, he is widely expected to enter his name into the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gunner Stockton showed some flashes of promise during the time he played against Texas, particularly on the first drive of the second half. However, Stockton also at times displayed his inexperience, most notably with a brutal interception in the fourth quarter that Georgia was lucky to not have returned for a touchdown.

At this point, it would certainly behoove Georgia football to give themselves some options at the quarterback position for the 2025 season, the schedule for which was just announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are hoping to secure their third national championship in four years in January, and they received a relatively favorable path to doing so. If Georgia is able to win its Sugar Bowl matchup, they'll next play against either Boise State, Penn State, or SMU, depending on how those first round matchups shake up. If they win that game, they'll be in the national championship in Atlanta.

In any case, Georgia is scheduled to take the field from New Orleans on New Year's Day at 8:45 PM ET against either Indiana or Notre Dame.