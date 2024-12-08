The Georgia football team wildly beat the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game in what included a bunch of twists and turns. It would not be the first time that the Georgia football team beat the Longhorns this season, but it was for the conference title where they now prepare for the College Football Playoff as head coach Kirby Smart had a snarky comment to Greg Sankey after.

Sankey is the SEC commissioner, as his name was shouted out by Smart after the conclusion of the title game, where the head coach would mention how his team was “sent on the road all year long,” according to ESPN. With the win, the Bulldogs will get a bye and rest in preparation for the College Football Playoff.

“It means rest for our team that [SEC commissioner] Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long,” Smart said. “We get to take a little bit of a break and get ready for [the] College Football Playoff. This team needs some rest mentally needs a little time off. We're going to celebrate this one for maybe 48 hours because it is a big one.”

“This team never ever says no [and has a] never-die attitude, man,” Smart said. “They were so fired up at halftime. The offense was in there pumped out. … Gunner was coming out, them guys were fired up and ready to go, man.”

Georgia football's Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton

It was almost a catastrophe for the group as Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck was ruled out with an arm injury, leading to backup Gunner Stockton to come in and ultimately win the game. He would throw for 71 yards, completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts while throwing for an interception.

“This kid is a winner,” Smart said about Stockton. “This kid is special.”

There is no doubt that Georgia football's backup in Stockton has the confidence of his teammates, even from the defensive side of the ball, like safety Dan Jackson and linebacker Jalon Walker.

“Gunner comes in and works his butt off every day,” Jackson said. “He's always prepared. I see him staying in the film room late for this chance. He gets this opportunity. He definitely made the most of it.”

“He's resilient, man,” Walker said. “I mean, he's waited for his opportunity for three years, and when he got it, he stood strong, and he capitalized.”

Georgia football's Kirby Smart on SEC title MVP

Bulldogs Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette would win the MVP of the game, but Smart would say that running back Trevor Etienne was his, according to Saturday Down South.

“No disrespect to Daylen, I love Daylen, Daylen had a big game, and he got the MVP, but [I thought] Trevor Etienne was the MVP because he came and said, ‘Coach, I want to play in this game. I came to this school because I want to win a championship,'” Smart said.

“He spoke from the heart. I knew right then, I said, ‘this dude is gonna play if he can,'” Smart continued. “He plays physical. He’s got cuts. We’ve got good backs, but he made some special runs tonight.”

At any rate, Georgia will prepare to win another championship as they will be highly-ranked for the CFP.