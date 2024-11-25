Heading into this past college football weekend, we knew that the Georgia football team had a chance to make it to the SEC title game despite having two conference losses. However, we weren't expecting the Bulldogs to clinch a berth on Saturday. That is exactly what happened as Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M all lost. Now, Georgia's game against Georgia Tech this weekend is essentially meaningless in terms of their College Football Playoff hopes. Still, their focus is on this rivalry clash.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game always has a ton of meaning as it is a rivalry game. However, it has no impact on Georgia's College Football Playoff chances. They are going to the SEC title game, and if they win, they will automatically be in. Still, the Bulldogs want to beat the Yellow Jackets.

“I mean it’s a great honor to be able to play in the SEC Championship game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, according to an article from Dawg Nation. “It is probably one of the greatest events in all sports because the games that you play in are great matchups. But at this point in time, we don’t even know who that it is, nor do I care. My concern 100 percent is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to the season, and the seniors playing at home. So that’s the focus.”

At this point, the Georgia football team doesn't even know who they will play in the SEC title game. There is a lot to work out still. In the meantime, the Bulldogs are focusing on the task at hand.

“The preparation is Georgia Tech,” Kirby Smart said. “There’s nothing we can really do, and we don’t really worry about it. We worry about one game at a time. I mean, we know when we played Alabama that we had Auburn the next week, right? We don’t do anything for Auburn. We’re worried about the game we have.”

Georgia football players weigh in on Georgia Tech matchup

Like all of us, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon wasn't expecting his team to clinch an SEC title berth on Saturday. He actually found out when he woke up in the middle of the night and checked his phone. He is excited, but he isn't overlooking Georgia Tech.

“I woke up in the middle of the night,” Small Mondon said on Monday. “I got on my phone and didn’t see it (until) then. So I was surprised, but really excited, blessed to have the opportunity. But like you said, it don’t really change nothing for this week. Just still focus on Georgia Tech. You know we gotta get passed that first.”

That is the mentality for the entire Georgia football program right now. Excited and happy about the accomplishment, but understanding that there are other things to take care of before they get there.

“We’re super excited about it but we’ve got to take this weekend and do what we gotta do,” offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild said. “You can’t eat an elephant all at once. You gotta eat it one bite at a time. You can’t focus on that. Just gotta focus on what’s important and that’s what is in front of us.”

Georgia and Georgia Tech will kick off at 7:30 ET on Friday night from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Bulldogs are currently favored by 20 points.