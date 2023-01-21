Tragedy hit the Georgia football program last week after 20-year-old OL Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy both died in a car accident. Two others were in the vehicle, including Warren McClendon, who just recently announced he’s entering the NFL Draft. And it’s now being reported by the Athens Banner-Herald that McClendon’s ambulance which took him to the hospital also got into a minor accident.

“The collision occurred at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday on Oconee Street at Thomas Street. UGA police said the driver of a Toyota Scion that collided with the ambulance was later charged with DUI.”

“The ambulance had left a single-vehicle wreck on Barnett Shoals Road, where fellow Georgia player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed.”

The Scion only hit the ambulance on the bumper. but as mentioned, the driver had been drinking.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the ambulance. Another member of the Georgia football staff named Victoria Bowles was in the back of the car that claimed the lives of Willock and LeCroy. She sustained multiple serious injuries.

The whole ordeal happened just hours after the Bulldogs had a parade through the streets of Athens to celebrate their second straight National Championship, beating the TCU Horned Frogs on January 9th in LA. The mood quickly went from happy to grim after this horrific news.

McClendon is undoubtedly lucky to be alive from both accidents. He and Willock both played in the CFP Final. Alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be involved in the accident that resulted in the death of two Georgia football members, but investigations are ongoing.