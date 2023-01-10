By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt who the true kings of college football are after mercilessly destroying the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Georgia football came away with a 65-7 win, but the winning doesn’t stop there for the Bulldogs. They are also dominating on social media with Georgia football’s official Twitter account trolling the Horned Frogs’ Hypnotoad.

Georgia football did not waste much time in starting the bludgeoning of the Horned Frogs. Stetson Bennett lit up the gunpowder keg that is Georgia’soffense by scoring a 21-yard touchdown in the first period to start the fireworks for the Bulldogs. Georgia had a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to pour it on in the second quarter wherein the Bulldogs scored 21 points more while holding the Horned Frogs scoreless in the period to finish the first half with an imposing 31-point advantage.

The Bulldogs have dominated so much that Georgia decided to pull Bennett from the game in the fourth quarter and send backup Carson Beck to the field instead — but not before Bennett tossed yet another touchdown to wide receiver Ladd McConkey for the second time in the contest.

Bennett has already passed for four touchdowns and over 300 yards to go with 39 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores before he got replaced by Beck. With another national title in the bag for Kirby Smart and Georgia football, expect more trolling from Bulldogs supporters to flood social media timelines.