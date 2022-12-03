By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs and quarterback Stetson Bennett have no intention of letting the LSU Tigers ruin their unbeaten record. They tied an SEC Championship Game record by scoring 35 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 35-10 halftime lead, and they opened the scoring in an unusual manner. Damian Ramos of the Tigers attempted a 32-yard field goal that was blocked by Nazir Stackhouse. Christopher Smith picked up the ball at the 5-yard line, hesitated for more than a second, and then took off. He ran 95 yards into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

While the Tigers were able to respond when Jayden Daniels hit Kayshon Boutte with a 53-yard TD pass, the Bulldogs were not about to let up. Quarterback Stetson Bennett followed with back-to-back TD passes to Brad Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Those two touchdowns bridged the first and second quarters.

Stetson Bennett added two more scoring passes late in the second quarter to Darnell Washington and Dillon Bell. The Tigers appeared to have few answers for the Georgia passing game.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Their undefeated record basically guaranteed them a spot in the playoff no matter what the result of the SEC title game. Michigan is the No. 2 team, and the Wolverines are basically in a similar position to Georgia, since they are undefeated going into the Big Ten title game against Purdue Saturday night.

TCU and USC were both in the top 4 before losing their conference championship games to Kansas State and Utah, respectively.