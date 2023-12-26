Kansas and UNLV look to accomplish feats not made in a decade or more for their programs in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game.

Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl game between Kansas and UNLV will be a matchup between overachievers.

The Jayhawks (8-4) under third-year head coach Lance Leipold have had a massive turnaround in 2023, winning eight games for the first time since 2008 and more than three since 2010. The 2008 season was also the last time that Kansas football won a bowl game. Under Leipold, this will now be their second straight bowl appearance. If they can beat UNLV on the day after Christmas, a ninth win would give them their best season since 2007 when under Mark Mangino, the Jayhawks went 12-1.

The Rebels (9-4) have a lot of similarities to their opponent. They've both been less than stellar football programs, but thanks to good coaching, they are becoming relevant. For UNLV, however, relevancy is something the program has never truly known.

In Barry Odom's first season in Las Vegas, he helped accomplish a feat that hadn't been done since 1984, which was winning nine games. He also got the program their first win over an SEC team and won four road games for only the third time in program history. But the nine wins were also good enough to get the Rebels to their first bowl game since 2013, with a chance to win their first since 2000.

These two once laughingstock programs now face off in Phoenix, AZ to build upon their best season records in a decade or more with another win. But who will walk out with the victory? Let's get into some Guaranteed Rate Bowl predictions.

A high-scoring matchup between Kansas football and UNLV football

These are two of the more explosive, prolific offenses in college football. The Jayhawks are averaging 434 yards of total offense and 33.6 points per game, while the Rebels are averaging 416.3 yards per game and 33.5 points per game, per Team Rankings. That creates a dynamic offensive affair that could make for an exciting Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The over/under is currently at 67.5, according to FanDuel. The only reason I may go under is that this could be a big test for the Group-of-Five team Rebels, who may have a bit more of a challenge scoring against Kansas. But the Rebels were able to score 40 points or more in six games, including four straight.

UNLV football's Jayden Maiava throws for 250 yards, runs for 30 yards, and scores 2 touchdowns

Jayden Maiava, a freshman, was a cornerstone piece of the Rebels' success this season, making moves with his arm and his legs. He threw for 2,794 yards, while rushing for 261 yards, posting a total of 17 touchdowns. We'll see what he has in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, but I expect him to have similar numbers.

Jason Bean and Devin Neal account for 170 yards of rushing for Kansas football

Filling in for Jalon Daniels at quarterback (who will return in 2024), Jason Bean has been a big help to the Jayhawks, contributing to running a dynamic offense. Like Maiava, he was able to produce with his arm and his legs. In his last game against Cincinnati, he threw for 250 yards and rushed for another 90, with four total touchdowns.

His running back, Devin Neal, had 106 yards and two touchdowns in the game. This team can be lethal against the Rebels and accumulate a ton of rushing yards. Posting 170 yards seems more than reasonable, if not more.

Kansas football beats UNLV

You have to love this matchup for what it is, a battle of overachieving teams. Those who might not know a thing about either one of these programs might not see the value in what probably seems like another throwaway bowl game. But this is a big opportunity for both of these teams, their players, and coaches to accomplish feats not seen in quite some time in either program. That's why I would expect a high level of competition in this game. But it will be one that I think Leipold and Kansas walk out with a victory.