Jayden Maiava makes a decision.

Jayden Maiava is leaving UNLV football. The redshirt freshman quarterback has announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal, via a heartfelt letter on Monday (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN).

“Coach Odom, Coaches, Teammates, and UNLV Fans; I hope this letter finds you all in good health and high spirits. It is with mixed emotions that I am writing to inform you that I have decided to enter the transfer portal, marking the end of my journey with UNLV. ”

In his first and only season with the Rebels, Maiava played 14 games and garnered 3,085 passing yards and 17 touchdowns along with 10 interceptions, while posting a 63.5 percent completion rate.

In what turned out to be his final game in UNLV football uniform, Maiava went 23/35 for 291 passing yards and three touchdowns with two picks thrown in a 49-36 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Despite the loss to the Jayhawks, the Rebels' only season with Maiava will be remembered for a long time. Before the 2023 college football season, UNLV's most recent bowl appearance was way back in 2013. Moreover, UNLV football's nine wins in the 2023 campaign were the most for the school since netting 11 victories back in 1984.

Maiava closed out his letter by explaining why he decided to test the waters of the portal.

“This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly. I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice. Thank you once again for everything. I am forever grateful for the support and encouragement. Wishing the UNLV football program, my coaches, teammates, and fans continued success in the future.”