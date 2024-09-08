Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football program are well on their way to getting back to the College Football Playoff. The Tennessee Tech squad stood no chance against the Bulldogs. In fact, the game ended with a brutal scoreline of 48-3. However, that was not what kept the fans excited to watch the game. All eyes were on Carson Beck as he joined the Pantheon of signal callers like Matthew Stafford.

Carson Beck is now one of the program record holders for most passing touchdowns in a single game for the Georgia football squad. He notched five of them against the Tennessee Tech secondary and could very well have gone for a sixth march to the end zone. To err on the side of caution, Coach Kirby Smart had to put his quarterback on the bench so that injuries are avoided. Effectively, this meant that Beck missed out on the record.

However, the Georgia football signal-caller was not too thrilled about the milestone anyway. He outlined why in his latest statement, via 247 Sports.

“I could care less. Whether we run it in six times, whether I throw it six times, a win is a win. That's week two. We're 1-0 again, so we'll watch the film, we'll get better, and then we'll move on to next week,” Beck declared.

Georgia football signal caller toys with the Tennessee Tech defense

Carson Beck managed to dart 18 of his 25 passing attempts in their second win of the season. The Bulldogs quarterback amassed a total of 242 passing yards because of the potent Georgia football air attack. However, he did not want to take all the credit for this win.

“I think it makes my job really easy. Not that being a quarterback is easy by any means, but as long as I keep my mental processing right and I'm in the right place with the ball, we can count on guys to be open and be in the right spot at the right time. So having that talent definitely makes my job a little bit easier,” the Bulldogs signal caller declared.

Beck will now be etched forever in Georgia football history. He joins greats like Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, David Greene, DJ Shockley, Joe Cox, and Aaron Murray as the quarterbacks to have notched this feat.