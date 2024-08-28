The Georgia football team is replacing some significant players on defense this year, with players like Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith departing, but quarterback Carson Beck is confident in that side of the ball heading into Saturday's season opener against Clemson.

“Our defense has done an unbelievable job I think,” Carson Beck said, via Jordan Hill of 247Sports. “Those coaches, you know, have those guys so well prepared week in and week out, especially playing against us [in practice]. Obviously we have a lot of talented guys that are going to be able to make plays against our defense and so are other teams, but I have a lot of confidence in our defense and I think they're going to do some really special things this year.”

Georgia football lost some other players due to the transfer portal as well. It will be a big test right away, as Clemson comes in at No. 14 in the country ahead of Saturday's game, but Georgia is the preseason No. 1 team, so the expectation is for the Bulldogs to handle business.

One of the players that needs to step up this year is safety Malaki Starks, who is already an established playmaker and has the potential to be one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see if Malaki Starks can make an impact play against Clemson on Saturday. Like Beck, Starks is confident in the unit.

“We've got a bunch of talent, a bunch of guys who want to be here, who want to buy into the process, who want to do the right thing,” Starks said. “When you have a group of guys like that, I think the sky's the limit. I think we know that and we've just got to keep our head down and keep working.”

Carson Beck trying to take another step with Georgia football

Beck is one of, if not the best starting quarterback in college football heading into this season, and as of right now, he is the favorite to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He undoubtedly wants to have a big year and lead Georgia to a national title with the talent that is on the team.

Without Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, Beck has a chance to strengthen his case for being the top quarterback selected in next year's NFL Draft.