The Georgia Bulldogs, coming off a big 31-17 win in Athens over the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday, got some good news to start their week, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reporting the belief that wide receiver Dillon Bell's lower-body injury isn't serious.

“A positive update on Georgia standout receiver Dillon Bell, who suffered an ankle injury vs. Tennessee: The injury is believed to be minor and it seems to even be a possibility that he could be back for next week’s game vs. Georgia Tech, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Zenitz posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

Bell sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the Tennessee game. Due to that injury, Bell was not able to do much on the field, as he ended up having just 12 receiving yards on two receptions while adding two rushing yards on a carry.

Nevertheless, Georgia football got the job done at Sanford Stadium, defeating the Vols to the tune of a 31-17 score. The win reinvigorates Georgia's chances to make the College Football Playoff, with Bell seemingly expected to have an opportunity himself to help the Bulldogs attain that goal with two more games left on his team's regular-season schedule.

Following the Tennessee game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was unsure if Bell's ankle injury was “a high component” and how long it would keep the player sidelined (h/t Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald).

Georgia football looking to close out the regular season strong

At the moment, though, Smart should have a better feeling about Bell's availability for this coming Saturday's game at home versus the Massachusetts Minutemen. That being said, Georgia, which is 12th in the nation with an average of 288.1 passing yards per outing, might end up making a decision to give Bell more rest, considering the quality of their next opponent. Over at ESPN Bet, Georgia is listed currently as a 42-point favorite against the Minutemen, who only have two wins so far in the 2024 college football season.

After the Massachusetts game, the Bulldogs (8-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play) will conclude their regular-season schedule on Nov. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, still in Athens.