By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia.

Former Alabama star and two-time Super Bowl champion Roman Harper warned Tigers fans that even if Daniels—who’s accounted 824 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground this season—is healthy enough to play at his typical level, the Bulldogs still “look so much more deadly” than LSU.

“He’s the catalyst that makes it all go, and I’m a little concerned with the injury to his lower body,” he said on Friday at the Georgia World Congress Center, per Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation.

“I know it’s the championship game and he’s going to be ready to play — shoot him up, they are going to do what they have to do, that’s what athletes do — but Georgia looks so much more deadly.”

Daniels left the Tigers’ deflating 38-23 loss to Texas A&M last week with a sprained ankle. He quickly returned to replace backup Garrett Nussmeier after a trip to the medical tent, but was wearing a walking boot earlier this week. Daniels ultimately practiced in preparation for Saturday’s game, with LSU coach Brian Kelly saying he “had a good week.”

Daniels looked plenty comfortable during warmups for the SEC title game.

Jayden Daniels warming up after injuring his ankle. Is good to go today. #LSUpic.twitter.com/kvhpHspKCz — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 3, 2022

Even if he’s at his dual-threat best, though, it’s tough to imagine the Tigers put up enough points on Georgia’s vaunted defense to pull off the upset.

Kirby Smart’s team is loaded with talent at every level of the field defensively, not allowing more than 22 points in a game this season. The Bulldogs are no slouch on offense, either. Quarterback Stetson Bennett captains an explosive unit that averages 38.3 points per game, ninth in the country.

Anything can happen with a championship on the line. Barring the Tigers dominating the turnover battle, though, don’t be surprised if Harper’s confidence in Georgia proves prophetic.