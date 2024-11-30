College football's game of the year may have just finished up on Friday night. Georgia came all the way back from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to knock off Georgia Tech 44-42… after EIGHT OVERTIMES.

No, that is not a typo. Kirby Smart and company finally punched in the game-winning two-point conversion during the sixth round of the alternating goal line plays and the eighth extra frame overall. After Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was pressured and forced to throw up a heave in the back of the end zone that fell incomplete, running back Nate Frazier punched in the game-winning score.

After the game ended, fans all over the place were going crazy on social media.

“That was a wild game but a great win for Georgia to stay in the playoffs,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “What makes college football superior to any other sport.”

Other fans were less than impressed with a Georgia team that got pushed around for most of the game and will be battling for a conference championship next weekend.

“It would appear there is a significant gap between the hypothetical Georgia team their fans and media spent weeks telling us would crush Indiana and the actual Georgia team that shows up on the field,” one fan wrote.

Georgia Tech had a big lead early on in this one as it moved the ball up and down the field while getting stop after stop on the other end. The Yellow Jackets took a 17-0 lead into halftime, the first time since 2019 that Georgia has been shut out in a first half.

Late in the fourth quarter, after Georgia cut the Georgia Tech lead to 27-20, the game turned when King fumbled when trying to pick up a first down on the ground. A first down would have forced Georgia to use all of its timeouts to get the ball back, but instead it had time to drive down and tie the game after the turnover.

This loss will sting for the Yellow Jackets, who will now prepare for a bowl game at 7-5. Georgia is probably in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in next week's SEC Championship Game, but it will want to pick up a win in Atlanta to take home the trophy and earn a first-round bye in the CFP. Kirby Smart and company will await the winner of the Texas-Texas A&M matchup in College Station on Saturday night.