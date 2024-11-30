Georgia football has everything still to play for this season, but on Friday night they may have gotten caught looking ahead to bigger and better things. In a big rivalry game against Georgia Tech, named Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, the Yellow Jackets have jumped all over Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs and manhandled them early in the game.

After missing a handful of opportunities to jump out to a lead in the first quarter, Georgia Tech was finally able to punch in two touchdowns to take a 17-0 lead into halftime. This was the first time that Georgia has been shut out in a first half since a matchup against Kentucky back in 2019, according to Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com.

Georgia as lifeless on both sides of the ball in this first half. Georgia Tech gained more than 300 yards on offense in the first half and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King racked up two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing).

This lead could arguably be even bigger. Despite all of the success that it had on offense in the opening 30 minutes, Georgia Tech was stopped on a fourth-and-1 down in Georgia territory on one series. The Yellow Jackets also missed a wide open touchdown pass and then missed a chip shot field goal on another series, so they left plenty of points on the field.

On offense, Georgia was held without any points and could not find any success moving the ball for most of the first half. On the two series where they did end up getting a little momentum, wide receiver Dominic Lovett lost a fumble and the Bulldogs were stopped on a fourth-and-1 of their own.

Georgia has gained a little bit of momentum to start the second half. After finally getting a quick stop against King and this Georgia Tech offense, Carson Beck and company were able to march down the field and score a short touchdown to cut the lead to 17-6. The Bulldogs still have a long way to go if they're going to make it all the way back and pull out a victory, but they're off on the right foot in the second half.