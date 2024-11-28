When the finale of the regular season hits, commonly known as Rivalry Week, in-state opponents meet with varying stakes on the line. However, with the 12-team College Football Playoff now in effect, this year’s matchup between No. 7 Georgia (9-2, 6-2 SEC) and unranked Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3 ACC) in Week 14 carries more weight than usual.

In the days of the four-team playoff or the BCS, the Bulldogs would already be out of contention sitting at No. 7, and the Yellow Jackets would simply be playing for bowl positioning. While Georgia Tech is still in that boat, the stakes are different for Georgia. The “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game could still determine their playoff future.

The Bulldogs have already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game, but a third loss would put them at serious risk of missing the playoff entirely if they were to fall in the title game to either Texas or Texas A&M.

For Georgia Tech, that provides even more motivation to play spoiler.

It’s not often that Georgia Tech gets to claim bragging rights over their in-state rival. The Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2016—Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach—and have lost just three times to Georgia since 2008.

While the Bulldogs hold a clear advantage and greater stakes than most playoff contenders, they can’t afford to slip up on Saturday. That means quarterback Carson Beck will need to maintain his high level of play, which has been on display over the last two games.

With that said, let’s dive into our Carson Beck bold predictions for Georgia against Georgia Tech in Week 14.

Carson Beck helps Georgia overcome Georgia Tech's stingy third-down defense

The Yellow Jackets defense might not be getting the credit it deserves this season, as the unit has quietly flown under the radar. Georgia Tech has excelled on third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 33.06% of the time, ranking 21st in the nation. Impressively, they’re even better on the road, holding teams to a 34.18% conversion rate. They’ll look to maintain that trend when they visit Athens on Saturday.

Georgia’s offense, however, isn’t too shabby when it comes to third-down efficiency, converting at a 40.63% rate. The Bulldogs are particularly strong at home, where they convert an impressive 51.06% of their third downs. This will be a crucial area for quarterback Carson Beck, who has thrived in Athens this season.

Beck will need to stay sharp, as Georgia Tech has shown its ability to stifle opposing quarterbacks in big moments. In their upset win over Miami, the Yellow Jackets contained Heisman hopeful Cam Ward enough, consistently halting the Hurricanes on third down, who rank as the nation’s best team in that category.

Fortunately for Georgia, Beck has played his best football at home, which bodes well for the Bulldogs in this critical matchup. With that said, Beck should be able to help the Bulldogs move the chains and keep drives alive on third down.

Carson Beck avoids throwing an interception against Georgia Tech

Beck was in a rough stretch just before the Tennessee game, throwing nine interceptions over a span of four games. However, in his last two outings, he has cleaned things up, throwing zero picks. Beck has largely been reliable at home this season, with only one game blemished by interceptions—against Mississippi State, when he threw two in Georgia’s 41-31 victory.

Beck appears to be hitting his stride at the right time, and the home-field advantage seems to be a significant factor in his improved play. Saturday will mark the third straight home game for Beck and the Bulldogs, providing a familiar and comfortable setting for the quarterback. Expect Beck to stay composed and avoid the costly turnovers that plagued him earlier in the season.

Carson Beck throws for 300 yards, three touchdowns in win over Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's defense has the ability to limit passing attacks. The Yellow Jackets are allowing just 219.2 passing yards per game. Against two of the better passing teams they’ve faced—Syracuse and Miami—they went 1-1. Syracuse torched them for 381 yards and four touchdowns, while Miami managed 348 yards and three scores. Brent Key's is hoping the detain Beck as much as possible.

Beck, meanwhile, has been impressive in recent games, throwing for 347 and 297 yards in his last two outings. He’s also posted two games of 430-plus yards this season. Beck has shown he can rise to the occasion when needed, and that ability may be crucial against a Georgia Tech team that won’t be an easy out.

The Yellow Jackets’ ball-control style, driven by their effective running game, could keep the game close. If Georgia Tech manages to build a lead, the Bulldogs may find themselves needing to score quickly when they get the ball, which puts them in passing situations and Beck racking up yards and touchdowns.

Ultimately, that will be the difference, as Beck and Georgia should come out victorious, securing the win and turning their focus to the SEC Championship.