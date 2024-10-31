Georgia football and quarterback Carson Beck earned rest and relaxation last Saturday from its 30-15 upset of No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Fresh off their bye, the Bulldogs have now received even more welcoming news before facing Florida.

The No. 2 ranked Bulldogs will soon get some needed trench help ahead of their annual rivalry clash. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel provided an intriguing update involving a key offensive piece. Guard Tate Ratledge is now listed as probable, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

Ratledge has missed the last four games after undergoing TightRope surgery on his ankle. He warmed up ahead of the Texas game, but never played. Georgia reserved him for an emergency role if the Bulldogs endured more offensive line injuries.

Head coach Kirby Smart was previously “hopeful” on Monday that Ratledge would get upgraded to probable.

“We think he’s going to be able to give us something,” Smart told reporters. “He worked some last week, took some reps, did rehab over the weekend. …Hopefully he’s rip-raring to go. I know he wants to play in this game. It is really important to him.”

Why Tate Ratledge is important for Carson Beck

There's a multitude of reasons why Ratledge is integral for the Bulldogs.

He arrived in Athens as a prized four-star in-state recruit for the 2020 class. Ratledge ranked No. 3 among Class of 2020 offensive tackle recruits by 247Sports. The native of Rome, Georgia even got called the “prototypical left tackle” by John Garcia Jr. of 247Sports while earning a comparison to NFL offensive lineman Justin Britt.

Ratledge instantly became impactful in Athens. He earned 2023 Associated Press All-American second team honors. In sliding over to right guard, Ratledge started in 13 of 14 games and spearheaded a unit that surrendered the fewest sacks among Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams. The Georgia trenches, with the powerful 6-foot-6, 320-pounder inside, surrendered an average of only 0.93 sacks per game.

Georgia may be 6-1 and features an aspiring first round QB selection in Beck. But the star quarterback has faced heavy pressure.

Beck has played behind a depleted offensive line. Ratledge became among the key trench injuries. Texas snatched one sack of Beck while forcing him to throw three interceptions by getting to his face. Beck's protection was worse against Alabama and Auburn, as both combined for five sacks without Ratledge.

Florida is entering the Georgia football game unranked at 4-3 overall. The Gators have produced 17 total team sacks. Tyreak Sapp leads with 3.5. Smart's Georgia teams have consistently won against Florida, boasting a 5-2 overall record. Saturday becomes the 103rd meeting.

The Gators, however, have won three of their last four games. Florida pummeled Kentucky last Saturday 48-20. They also took No. 8 Tennessee to overtime before falling 23-17. Ratledge's playing probability comes at a crucial time with Florida thinking upset and aiming to rattle Beck.