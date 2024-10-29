ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Florida has been inconsistent this year, while Georgia is arguably the best college football team. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida-Georgia prediction and pick.

Florida has been inconsistent and has struggled at times this year. They just blew out Kentucky to get to 4-3. They have won three out of their last four games, but their upcoming schedule is very hard. They have losses against Miami, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. They look better than earlier in the season, but Georgia is a massive challenge.

After losing to Alabama, Georgia faced a few questions this season, but they have looked dominant since. They have won three straight since that loss to Alabama, including a dominant performance against Texas. They have so much talent and are the best team in the country on paper. This is an interesting game because it is at a neutral site.

Here are the Florida-Georgia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Georgia Odds

Florida: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Georgia: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -780

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 413.3 total yards and then 30.9 points per game. The offense is the key for this team to succeed after switching quarterbacks due to injury. DJ Lagway is the key for the team under center. He has 1,024 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 62.8% completion percentage. Elijah Badger is the key for the Gators out wide. He has 524 yards for two touchdowns on 22 receptions. The running game has also been solid, with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Jadan Baugh as a duo in the backfield. Johnson Jr. has 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries, while Baugh has 259 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries.

Florida's defense has been one of the worst in the SEC, allowing 370.9 yards and 23.6 points per game. They are solid against the pass but one of the worst teams against the running game in the SEC, with only Mississippi State being better. They allow 206.6 yards through the air and 164.3 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a massive challenge for this defense, given how much talent the Georgia Bulldogs have on offense.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia might be the best college football team, and it starts with their offense. They are averaging 33.3 points and 427.9 yards per game. The offense starts and ends with Carson Beck under center. He has 1,993 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a 66% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been very balanced, with Arian Smith leading the way with 444 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions. The running game has steadied and paced this offense with Trevor Etienne in the backfield as a workhorse. He has 422 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 carries. This offense has the talent, and they get a favorable matchup against the Gators.

Georgia's defense has been great this season. They are allowing 16.9 points and 309.4 total yards per game. They are solid against both the pass and against the run. They allow 197.7 yards through the air and 107.1 yards on the ground. This is massive against a Florida offense with playmakers that has struggled at times to find consistency. Georgia has the talent on defense to cause many issues for this Florida team. Expect the defense to be key here.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick

The world's largest outdoor cocktail party has a big matchup disparity between Georgia and Florida in this year's edition. Florida has been better recently, but Georgia is a juggernaut. The neutral site aspect could factor in here, with neither team having a distinct home-field advantage. Georgia is more talented, and they are more trustworthy. The Bulldogs are the better team and should cover this game easily against the Gators. Florida has much to like, but Georgia is better and should take care of business in this spot.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia: -16.5 (-110)