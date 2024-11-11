Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt recognizes that the Georgia football team is struggling but does not place the blame on quarterback Carson Beck the way most fans are. Instead, Klatt believes that the Bulldogs' offensive line is a bigger issue, paired with Beck's disconnect with his receivers.

“The issue with Georgia mainly lies in the five guys up front,” Klatt said on ‘The Joel Klatt Show.' “The offensive line is playing really poorly. That's a problem for them because this is an offensive line that, over the last couple of years, has been able to maul people… Beck had no time [against Ole Miss].

“There is a disconnect right now in the timing of their offense in that the wide receivers are not breaking to where their route structures should be. That's not being created at the timing in which Beck is ready to throw. So there is a massive disconnect between the skill position players and their quarterback. He's ready to throw but he's got to wait a beat, and then protection breaks down.”

In the team's Week 11 loss to Ole Miss, Beck threw for just 186 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was credited with eight rush attempts for -20 rushing yards with college football counting sacks being in that category. The most notable sack came at the end of the game when senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen recorded a strip sack to effectively seal Georgia's fate.

Georgia prepares for top-15 clash with Tennessee in Week 12

Whatever the issue with Georgia may be, the team has no time to sulk as they head directly from their loss to Ole Miss into a bigger game against Tennessee. The Bulldogs lost their place in the top 10 with their second loss of the year but have a chance to bounce back against the No. 7-ranked Volunteers.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Georgia sits in second place in the SEC, a half-game behind Tennessee and Texas A&M. A lot would need to happen, but the Bulldogs could still find themselves in the SEC Championship Game by the end of the month and positioned to appear in the College Football Playoffs.

Georgia's two SEC losses give them just a half-game edge over Ole Miss and Alabama; the two teams they have lost to. They would likely need to finish ahead of both teams to make it to the SEC title game. However, that entire conversation goes out the window if they do not beat Tennessee at home in Week 12.