The Georgia football program is now the gold standard for college football on the heels of two straight national championships. Georgia football alum Nick Chubb is a member of the Cleveland Browns, who aren't exactly NFL royalty.

On Monday night Chubb suffered an injury that will live on in infamy against the Steelers as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dove at his legs leading to a catastrophic result. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an emotional reaction to Chubb's injury. The Browns have been mulling over a Kareem Hunt roster move in hopes of replacing the former All-Pro.

Chubb was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar career in Athens with the Georgia football program. His former head coach Kirby Smart had a mouthful to say recently about what may lie ahead for the tough and dependable running back, who suffered a similarly devastating injury during his time in college.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think he’ll make a full recovery and bounce back,” Smart said after Georgia football's practice Tuesday about the Cleveland Browns star.

“That’s just who he is. He’ll be ready to get after it.”

Georgia football's sports medicine director Ron Courson had words of faith for his former pupil as well. He told Smart he believes that Chubb with be back in the NFL eventually. Courson helped Chubb recover from reconstructive surgery in 2015 with the Bulldogs.

Smart went on to praise Chubb's work ethic and loyalty among other characteristics.

“He’s an incredible human being first and foremost,” Smart said. “What kid goes back to their high school weight room, strength coach, program and track and works out like he does? It’s very rare in the sports world to find someone as humble and as great of a person as he is.”

Chubb paced the Browns' rushing attack with over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

While the Browns ponder their next move, the battle is just getting started away from the action for one of football's toughest and most talented players, in preparation for an injury recovery process that could last even longer this time.