The Georgia football roster will be a bit lighter than fans anticipated, as head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that former Texas A&M transfer Smoke Bouie is no longer with the program, according to Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com.

The unfortunate yet expected news comes after the four-star cornerback recruit was not spotted in Athens with the rest of the Bulldogs. His quick hands and solid footwork had him slated to be a potential high-impact player in the secondary after Georgia acquired the sophomore in the transfer portal in January.

Smart had the undesirable task of addressing the end of this brief union on Tuesday during SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee. “Smoke is no longer with our team. It's been that way for a while,” Smart told the press, via UGASports' Anthony Dasher. “It was mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Smoke Bouie, a Georgia native and two-way high school football star, initially decided to head to College Station to begin his college career. He recorded four tackles and a pass defensed during his freshman year with Texas A&M. Bouie was suspended one game for not meeting curfew requirements and would ultimately enter the transfer portal after the season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kirby Smart did not go into detail about why exactly both Georgia football and the cornerback are going their separate ways before Bouie even played an official snap as a member of the Bulldogs. The coach and player actually share a connection that likely makes the split sting just a bit more.

“It was very disappointing his stay was short,” Smart said. “He's from the same hometown that I'm from, and I know a lot of people back there. But it was the decision that was made.”

While Bouie's future remains unknown, the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a monumental season that could solidify the team as one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.