Do we dare call Georgia football an enigma? They own arguably the most impressive performance of the season, a 30-15 road victory versus then-No. 1 Texas in October, displayed tremendous tenacity in a narrow loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa at the end of September and buried Clemson in the season opener. However, the Kirby Smart-coached Bulldogs also struggled versus Kentucky to begin SEC play, slacked off against Mississippi State and had to work hard to beat Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia's inconsistent nature is encapsulated by its talented yet turnover-prone quarterback. Carson Beck tossed three interceptions in Saturday's 34-20 comeback victory over the Gators, which resulted in 10 points and an unnecessary scare in Athens. He got the job done in the end, however, throwing both of his touchdown passes in the second half.

The NFL Draft prospect led a magnificent drive late in the game, completing multiple big throws and linking up with wide receiver Dominic Lovett for the go-ahead 10-yard score with four minutes left on the clock. Despite the ultimate heroics, Kirby Smart is fully aware that his team will not finish the season on top if the star QB continues to make costly mistakes.

Carson Beck, Georgia must tighten things up down the stretch

“He knows he can’t turn the ball over… he knows that,” the two-time national champion head coach told the media, via UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher. Beck, who completed 25-of-40 passes for 309 yards, is focused on heeding Smart's words and stepping up for all of Georgia football.

“No matter what happens, I’m going to keep coming.… but I know I need to get better,” No. 15 said, per Dasher. It is time for him to ascend to his top form, as the No. 2 Bulldogs (7-1) prepare for a challenging next couple of weeks that could impact their postseason plans.

Carson Beck can improve his falling draft stock and slim Heisman Trophy chances with a strong outing versus No. 19 Ole Miss (7-2) in Oxford next Saturday. He has the capability to immediately flip the script, just like he did against Florida.