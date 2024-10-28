The Georgia football team was on a bye week over the weekend after taking down #1 Texas on the road the week prior. The Bulldogs are now ranked #2 in the country after the big win over the Longhorns, and they will look to pick up another victory on Saturday against rival Florida. Georgia is feeling good after the big win against Texas, but fans would like to see some better play from quarterback Carson Beck.

Carson Beck has been struggling a bit lately for the Georgia football team. Beck got the turnover bug a few weeks ago when the Bulldogs lost on the road against Alabama, and he hasn't been able to shake it. Beck threw three interceptions in that game, and then he threw two against Mississippi State and three against Texas. Georgia obviously won both of those games, but it's still a concern.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn't putting the blame on his QB. He understands while that Beck has been struggling, he also needs everyone around him to be executing at a higher level as well.

“If you ask a kid that, they're going to say that he does need to play better,” Kirby Smart said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “We need to coach better, we need to execute better, we need the people around him to play better. That's the ownership that a quarterback takes, and I wouldn't expect him to answer any questions like that any other way.”

Carson Beck wasn't happy with how he played against Texas

The Georgia football team did find a way to win against Texas, and they actually left Austin with a comfortable victory despite Carson Beck struggling. Still, he knows that he has to be better.

“Oh man, I was just off it felt like the entire game,” Beck said about his performance. “I think the fourth quarter it really started to kick in for the most part, but, I mean, I was just off. I can control what I can control, and I've got to go back and watch film and I've got to get better. I've got to be better for this team. And, you know, it's a great day that our defense, you know, showed up the way that they did, you know, considering, I mean, the way that I played, but you've got to go back. You've got to watch a film.”

Like Kirby Smart, wide receiver Arian Smith noted that the entire offense has to be better, not just Beck.

“[He's] taking accountability because that's the person he is,” Smith said. “I'd probably say nothing [has to be improved]. We've just got to play better as an offense and be all 11 of us on the same page for that play to work.”

We'll see if Beck and the offense can get things working a little more smoothly this week against Florida. They beat Texas, but if they keep turning the football over at this rate, someone is bound to make them pay.

The Bulldogs and Gators will kick off from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday at 3:30 ET. The game will be airing on ABC, and Georgia is currently favored by 17 points.