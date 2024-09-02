No. 1 ranked Georgia football, still swimming in praise after they dominated Clemson, will not have Mykel Williams, one of their best defenders, available for the next few weeks because of a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Kirby Smart, via Seth Emerson of The Athletic, described the injury as a “week-to-week” injury.

“It's stable. He's week-to-week,” Smart said. “He's questionable for this week, but it's not long term.”

Williams is one of the top pass-rushers in the country. When perusing 2025 NFL Draft mock drafts and prospect rankings, he's consistently found among the top 10 players or mocked at the top of the first round. While still developing his pass rush, his run defense is already making waves among draftniks. The 6'5″, 265 lb. prospect runs a 4.65 40 and has an exceptional wingspan with his 34-inch arms.

NFL coaches will appreciate Williams' physical template, which they can build upon.

Georgia football's embarrassment of riches at Kirby Smart's disposal with Mykel Williams and more

Williams might not even be the best player on the Bulldogs roster because that distinction may belong to safety Malaki Starks. Smart recently compared him to Georgia football legend and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. In 2023, Starks was named a first-team All-SEC and a consensus All-American.

“When Champ was a freshman we were in 42 (4-2-5 defensive formation), people don’t remember it, he would play middle field safety and he had range that was unheard of,” Smart said. “He could go from sideline to sideline and he made some diving plays and extended his body.

“Malaki is very similar to that in terms of his ability to play man-to-man, his ability to play safety. He can go out and play corner if he had to. He’s just a tremendous athlete but with all that accolades, he’s one of the most humble, great kids I’ve ever been around.”

The 6'1″, 205 lb. defensive back runs a 4.34 40-yard dash and could be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams needs to continue to improve and show that on game day, he can quickly diagnose plays, along with having next-level length and bend.

Georgia football has numerous injuries to their defense including Williams. DT Warren Brinson left the game against Clemson because of a bruised ankle. DTs Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod and CB Joenel Aguero all did not play vs. Clemson.

The Bulldogs' next game, a home game against Tennessee Tech scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST is a low-stakes contest that should allow key players to rest if necessary.