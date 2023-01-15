The Georgia Bulldogs put a bow on the recently completed 2022 season by celebrating their second straight national championship with a parade that culminated at Sanford Stadium. Head coach Kirby Smart used the celebration to explain the extra motivation that the Bulldogs had on their championship run.

Kirby Smart at Georgia national championship ceremony: “I didn’t have one guy, not even our own David Pollack, say (we) would make the Playoffs." Well …https://t.co/BzLsaSoB9v — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 14, 2023

Smart said the team was amazed that none of the national experts picked Georgia to defend its national championship, and that included a former Georgia All-America player. “I didn’t have one guy, not even our own David Pollack, say we would make the playoffs,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs won their second straight title when they overpowered TCU by a 65-7 margin at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Monday. Georgia finished the season with a 15-0 record, and the Bulldogs earned their spot in the title game with a memorable 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the CFP semifinal.

Bulldogs fans greeted Smart and the Georgia players at Sanford Stadium at the conclusion of the team’s celebratory parade, and many of them were raising three fingers. They would like to see the Bulldogs win their 3rd consecutive national championship at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

That will be a major challenge as quarterback Stetson Bennett will have to be replaced, as will a number of other top players including tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Nevertheless, Smart is hopeful about his team’s chances. “We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock presented Smart the national championship trophy, and both the national championship and Southeastern Conference title banners were raised.