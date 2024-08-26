Game week is here and the Georgia football team has a big one to start the season as they will be taking on Clemson. The top-ranked Bulldogs and the #14 Tigers will be doing battle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One question mark surrounding this Georgia team heading into the game is whether or not running back Trevor Etienne will be playing.

Georgia football RB Trevor Etienne transferred to the Bulldogs from Florida this offseason, and he is a tremendous talent. However, Etienne was involved in a DUI arrest earlier this offseason, and it could result in a one-game suspension. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Etienne's availability for Saturday, and his answer was interesting.

“I don't really talk about any of the other stuff in regards to any of our players with suspensions,” Kirby Smart said, according to a post from Chapel Fowler. “But I'm excited about all the guys that are gonna get an opportunity to play.”

That response certainly makes it sounds like Trevor Etienne will be facing a one-game suspension for his DUI arrest, and it also makes it seem like that suspension could be served this weekend. Nothing is set in stone and we probably won't find out until we actually see the game take place.

Etienne was hit with four charges back in March that were all related to driving, and one of the charges was a DUI. However, two out of the four charges, including the DUI, were later dropped.

“Charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed while Etienne pled no contest to a reckless driving charge from the early morning March 24 incident and pled guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and a window tint violation,” An article from the Athens-Banner Herald read.

Trevor Etienne will have a big role this year

It sounds like Trevor Etienne will likely still miss one game because of a suspension, but he is still going to have a major role on this Georgia football team this season. Kirby Smart has said some great things about him this offseason.

“Running back is one of the positions that you can pick up really quickly,” Smart said, according to an article from On3. “There are similarities between our offense and (Florida). A lot of the same runs, a lot of the same words in some cases. He has not struggled to transition in that part. Getting comfortable in the offense, there are nuances. I have met with him about it. There are differences in the way we do things offensively that he is picking up on. He is very bright. That is not going to be a problem for him. There have been some mistakes and things, but nothing that can’t be corrected. In terms of his efforts and practice habits, we have encouraged him to give great effort, run the ball, pass the last defender. He is a sponge, he has absorbed that. He has enjoyed getting pushed, he is enjoying the competition of that room because there are guys he is competing with within that room. I am very pleased with where he is and hope that he will continue the trajectory he is on.”

Georgia and Clemson will kick off on Saturday at noon ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Bulldogs are currently favored by 13.5 points.