By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Published 6 hours ago



Kirby Smart is one of the highest paid coaches in college football for a reason. The Georgia football head coach is not only a skilled tactician on the sidelines, but he’s also a master motivator. Ahead of the Bulldogs’ recent win over Tennessee football, Smart proved himself in the area of motivational speaking.

The Georgia football coach delivered this fiery pregame speech that will make fans want to run through a wall, as revealed by The Saturday in Athens Podcast on Twitter.

“Nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.” “More physical than them and dominate them for four quarters.” “Let’s go kick this a**, baby.” Those are just a few snippets from Kirby Smart’s epic pregame speech ahead of Georgia football’s win over Tennessee.

And it wasn’t the standard old “let’s go out there and win” speech that excites no one. One glance at the Georgia football players visible on camera can tell you just how locked in they were. The Bulldogs were focused on every single word coming out of Kirby Smart’s mouth.

And dominate the game, they did. The 27-13 final score of the Georgia-Tennessee game doesn’t tell the whole story. The Bulldogs punched the Volunteers in the mouth early, taking a 24-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Georgia football allowed just 289 yards of total offense while intercepting Heisman Trophy candidate Henden Hooker once and sacking him six times.

It was a very impressive performance by the Bulldogs. Now we know why the team came out so motivated.

They can thank Kirby Smart for that.