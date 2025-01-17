Confusion is running rampant in Athens. Former Georgia football great and current radio host Buck Belue emitted a jolt through the Bulldogs fan base when he revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo might leave the team due to health reasons (claims to obtain the information from sources close to the program). A reporter is denying that claim, however.

“Contrary to the rumors spreading all over social media, Mike Bobo has no plans to step down as the University of Georgia offensive coordinator,” UGASports.com's Radi Nabulsi posted on X. Apparently, the man is hard at work as we speak.

Bobo was taking a closer look at five-star quarterback and Texas commit Dia Bell in Miami, Florida on Thursday, per On3's Pete Nakos. He is still committed to serving his alma mater, at least for now. Bobo has dealt with a rare autoimmune disease for years now, making Belue's revelation quite believable. He is forever linked to the Dawgs, though, having played 37 games at quarterback for the school in the 1990s. Bobo then served as an offensive analyst for the 2022-23 national championship team.

His OC tenure has produced mixed results, however.

Mike Bobo has had an uneven run as Georgia's OC

He enjoyed significant success in his first season in the role, utilizing an array of playmakers that included Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Georgia scored 40.1 points per game in 2023, finishing second in the SEC. Despite a tough showing in the conference title game versus Alabama, there was reason to believe the team could maintain its potent attack. Inconsistency yielded marked regression, though.

Replacing Bowers and McConkey in the pass-catching group, proved to be a demanding task. Wide receivers dropped more passes than any other team in the country, QB Carson Beck struggled to take care of the ball, and the offensive line scuffled a number of times. The Bulldogs averaged only 31.6 points per game this past season, falling to fifth in the conference.

Now, with Beck transferring to Miami, the program is preparing for another adjustment period. Head coach Kirby Smart has difficult decisions to make before the new campaign commences in August. Even though Mike Bobo is apparently dedicated to his OC duties, it is always possible the Bulldogs brass chooses to move in another direction.

Either way, Georgia football fans are anxious to know how the coaching staff will look going forward. For now, the speculation continues.