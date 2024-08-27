The Texas football program is preparing for another strong run ahead of the 2024 season. The Longhorns are returning some stout contributors, but they have planned for the future as well. Former NBA player Raja Bell's son Dia committed to Texas in June, but he is not done making moves. The highly-touted high school junior reportedly inked a new NIL deal.

The four-star quarterback commit has signed an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Is it great to see Bell making strides as he continues to progress toward joining the Longhorns in 2026. After committing to Texas in June, Bell revealed why he chose the program, praising the relationships he established and the visits he enjoyed.

“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee,” Bell said, via On3. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”

Dia Bell is the son of former 12-year NBA star Raja Bell, who made the league's All-Defensive team twice. The younger Bell, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, continued to emphasize how impressed he was with Texas' staff after choosing the Longhorns over schools like LSU and Penn State.

“I have a great relationship with both Coach Sark and Coach Milwee,” Bell said. “I speak more often with coach Milwee though. I have really good relationships with a lot of the Coaches on staff. They have always been honest and up front throughout the entire process. They showed me the plan on how they would develop me and get me ready to be the QB of Texas Football one day.”

Bell has the opportunity to help contribute to a new era of Texas football in 2026.