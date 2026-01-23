Former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore returned to court on Thursday, Jan. 22, following allegations of home invasion and stalking.

Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry after being fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and for lying during the investigation, according to his dismissal letter. He was arrested hours later.

“Sherrone Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” said defense attorney Ellen Michaels outside of the courthouse.

Michaels added that the “warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts. We're confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs.”

The former Michigan coach arrived at court alongside his wife, Kelli. He shared three children with her.

According to the prosecutor, the staff member ended her relationship with Moore after she feared for her safety. Moore allegedly broke into her home and took multiple knives from her kitchen. The staffer called her lawyer, who called the police, saying that there was a “there's a male at the location” and that he “had been stalking her for months,” and alleged that he was “attacking” her client.

After losing his job, the dispatcher said they had “just got a call from [Moore's] wife,” Kelli, who shared her husband, “is suicidal over losing his job today.” Moore was tracked down at a church parking lot around 5 p.m. that day and taken into custody.

Michaels shared that she filed a motion on Thursday to throw out the arrest report. Moore's next hearing is scheduled for February 17.