Georgia football quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal, per On3. Rashada started his career at Arizona State, and is the subject of a major lawsuit with Florida football and their head coach Billy Napier.

Rashada is a former blue-chip recruit who didn't see the field often for Georgia. In 2023, Rashada posted 485 passing yards and four touchdowns for Arizona State. He also threw three interceptions that season.

The quarterback looked to attend Florida out of high school, but chose not to go to the school over NIL agreements that allegedly weren't paid to him. He's involved in a lawsuit over that dispute. That lawsuit has made Rashada very well-known in the world of college athletics, as name, image and likeness become more prevalent.

“It was a pretty crazy point in my life,” Rashada said, per On3. “But, man, sometimes all you have is your faith, and you’ve just got to trust God and whatever he has planned for you.”

Rashada is likely to get interest from several power 4 football programs after leaving Georgia.

Jaden Rashada didn't find success with Georgia

Rashada is again on the move, after spending a little time in Athens. He played behind both Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton, and just never found the field. Georgia football lost in the College Football Playoff to Notre Dame, in the Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia transfer has no regrets about going there.

“I think I needed this place a lot right now in my life,” Rashada added. “I needed Georgia specifically.”

Georgia football had a great season, with Beck leading the way most of the time at quarterback. He got hurt in the SEC title game, and was replaced by Stockton. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship game over Texas, and entered the CFP as a no. 2 seed. Georgia got a bye, but lost to Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round.

Rashada didn't see action in that game, and will be likely looking for a school where he can start right away. That limits his options, if he wants to attend a power 4 school. Several schools will likely reach out to the young play caller, though, including multiple group of 5 programs.

Rashada isn't the only Georgia football player planning to leave town. Wide receiver Anthony Evans is also headed to the transfer portal.