By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Monday night’s CFP National Championship just got a little more interesting thanks to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq said on NBA on TNT on Friday night that he will eat a horned frog if Georgia beats Texas to win their second-consecutive title.

Yes, you heard that right.

“If Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat two frogs,” Shaq said on the broadcast on Friday. “I’ll eat a horned frog.”

Shaq then shook hands with Ernie Johnson to turn an outrageous statement into a promise. Johnson had just made his prediction that the Bulldogs would roll over the Horned Frogs by a score of 45-17.

Shaq says he'll eat a horned frog if Georgia wins the National Championship 😳 🎥: @NBAonTNTpic.twitter.com/XeFACct9CI — Sporting News College Football (@sn_ncaaf) January 7, 2023

Shaq did clarify that it would be a cooked frog, but it could still make for appointment viewing if TCU can’t pull off the upset against Georgia on Monday night. Not only is a horned frog technically part of the horned lizard family, Texas’ namesake is neither a toad nor a frog.

Although Georgia are favorites to win the game, it’s been a storybook season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who have faced adversity time and again and overcome it en route to their first National Championship game since 1938.

TCU did not have a single player drafted in 2022, and entered the college footballs season as 200-1 longshots to win the national title. Just a season ago, they went 5-7 and fired coach Gary Patterson, who has a statue outside Amon G. Carter Stadium. On Monday night, TCU could become the most unlikely national champion in college football’s modern era; their last title came over eighty years ago.

Either the Horned Frogs pull off one of the biggest college football upsets in history to win the title, or Shaquille O’Neal will eat a “horned frog.” It’s a win-win for college football fans who don’t have any skin in the game.